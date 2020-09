New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 50-lakh mark with a spike of 90,123 new cases and 1,290 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The total case tally in the country stands at 50,20,360 including 9,95,933 active cases, 39,42,361 cured/discharged/migrated and 82,066 deaths, as per the Ministry.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 50-Lakh Mark After 90,123 People Test Positive For Coronavirus in A Day; Death Toll Mounts to 82,066.

As per the data from the Health Ministry, Maharashtra which is the most affected by the pandemic has 2,92,174 active cases of COVID-19. Karnataka has 98,555 active cases, Andhra Pradesh (92,353), Uttar Pradesh (67,335), and Delhi (29,787).

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 5,94,29,115 samples have been tested up to September 15 for COVID-19. Of these, 11,16,842 samples tested yesterday. (ANI)

Also Read | Apple One Subscription Services Launched Alongside Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air, Watch SE, iPad 8.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)