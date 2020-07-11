New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): With the highest single-day spike of 27,114 COVID-19 cases and 519 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 8,20,916 on Saturday with the recovery rate standing at 62.78 per cent.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,83,407 are active, 5,15,386 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 22,123 have died so far due to the infection, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With as many as 2,38,461 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu with 1,30,261 cases and Delhi with 1,09,140 cases.

Meanwhile, 1,13,07,002 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till July 10. Out of these 2,82,511 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Maharashtra has 95,943 active cases while 1,32,625 patients have been cured and discharged in the state. The toll due to COVID-19 has reached 9,893 in the state.

Tamil Nadu has reported 46,108 active cases while 82,324 patients have been cured. At the same time, the death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 1,829 in the state.

Delhi has reported a total of 1,09,140 cases including 21,146 active cases, 84,694 cured/discharged/migrated and 3,300 deaths.

The total number of cases in Gujarat has risen to 40,069 including 28,147 cured/discharged and 2,022 deaths.

The number of coronavirus cases in Assam has now risen to 14,600. According to data, the total COVID-19 cases include 9,147 recoveries, 27 deaths and 5,426 active cases.

Punjab has reported 7,357 cases of COVID-19 including 5,017 recovered cases and 187 deaths.

The total number of cases in Karnataka is now 33,418. The death toll stands at 543 while the number of active cases stands at 19,039.

No new coronavirus case was reported in Himachal Pradesh since last evening, while one person has been cured. The state has reported 1,171 COVID-19 cases to date. Of these 277 are active cases and 11 persons have died.

The count of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has now reached 27,235. Out of the total number of cases, 12,533 cases are active. As many as 1,168 persons were discharged today, taking the tally of discharged people to 14,393.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country and reiterated the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places.

He directed that the awareness about COVID should be disseminated widely and a continuous emphasis on preventing the spread of the infection should be laid.

"There is no room for any complacency in this regard," he said.

The Prime Minister appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, state and local authorities in containing the pandemic in Delhi.

Prime Minister also directed that real-time national-level monitoring and guidance should be provided to all affected states and places with a high test positivity rate. (ANI)

