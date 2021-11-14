New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 112.01 crores (1,12,01,03,225) doses as per provisional reports till 7 am on Sunday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"More than 57.43 lakh (57,43,840) COVID-19 vaccination doses have been administered in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

Also Read | Surat Shocker: Milk Van Driver Stabbed To Death After Fight Over Parking In Mahidharpura Area; Case Registered.

According to the official data, India has achieved the administration of over 112.01 crores doses in a total of 1,14,65,001 sessions.

Meanwhile, India has reported 11,271 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, whereas the active caseload of the country stands at 1,35,918 at present.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Cannot Be Allowed For Money Laundering, Terror Financing: PM Narendra Modi Chairs Key Meeting.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 285 people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,63,530. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)