New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) India's rich heritage continues to inspire the world and Tamil Nadu's contributions reflect India's innovation and unity, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday after Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that the Iron Age began on Tamil soil.

"With immense pride and unmatched satisfaction, I have declared to the world: 'The Iron Age began on Tamil soil!' Based on results from world-renowned institutions, the use of iron in Tamil Nadu dates back to the beginning of 4th millennium B.C.E., establishing that iron usage was prominent in South India over 5,300 years ago," Stalin said in a post on X.

"What was written in our ancient literature is now becoming scientifically proven history, thanks to the meticulous efforts of our Dravidian Model Government. The history of the Indian subcontinent can no longer overlook Tamil Nadu. In fact, it must begin here!" he said.

Tagging Stalin's post, Gandhi said India's rich heritage continues to inspire the world.

Recent archaeological findings in Tamil Nadu reveal the use of iron over 5,300 years ago, showcasing India's early advancements in the Iron Age, the former Congress chief said.

Tamil Nadu's contributions, along with countless milestones across our nation, reflect India's innovation and unity, he said.

"Let us celebrate the spirit of India that thrives in every state, community, and voice," Gandhi said.

