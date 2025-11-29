New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): India has been re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in Category B, which includes 10 countries with the largest interest in international seaborne trade.

India secured the highest number of votes in the category, receiving 154 out of 169 valid ballots cast during the November 28 elections at the 34th IMO Assembly in London.

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, described the outcome as a significant endorsement of India's growing global maritime influence.

"India's success at IMO is proof of our dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maritime vision," said Sarbananda Sonowal.

"This is a proud moment for India's maritime sector and for our nation. Under the visionary and transformative leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has once again been re-elected to the IMO Council for the 2026-27 term with the highest vote tally in Category B," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

"This exceptional mandate from the global community is a powerful affirmation of Prime Minister Modi ji's unwavering commitment to building a safe, secure, efficient and green maritime domain. His leadership has placed India firmly at the forefront of global maritime progress and positioned the country as a trusted voice in shaping the future of international shipping."

Sarbananda Sonowal added that the result reflects the faith the global maritime fraternity places in India's constructive engagement and policy leadership in international shipping. He said India's proactive role in promoting sustainability, marine safety and decarbonisation initiatives has helped strengthen global confidence.

India's re-election comes soon after the successful hosting of India Maritime Week 2025, inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, which drew participation from representatives of more than 100 countries and showcased India's evolving maritime capabilities. The event served as a platform for discussions on investment, technology adoption, port-led development and maritime security.

India's continued prominence at the IMO marks the second consecutive biennium in which the country has secured the highest number of votes in Category B. Officials described the achievement as a milestone in advancing the Amrit Kaal Maritime Vision 2047 a long-term blueprint to transform India into a globally competitive maritime hub. The initiative is guided by Modi and led by Sonowal, along with Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur.

The IMO Council comprises 40 elected member states divided among three categories and functions as the organisation's executive body between assembly sessions. On the sidelines of the Assembly, the Indian delegation held bilateral and multilateral meetings with several nations, international maritime associations, and IMO officials to expand partnerships in marine safety, naval digitalisation, green shipping, seafarer welfare, and port development.

Besides India, the IMO Assembly has elected the following Member States to serve on category B, comprising 10 countries with the largest interests in international seaborne trade: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Industry observers say India's strong performance positions it as a key influencer in global maritime rule-making and policy development, particularly at a time when the sector is undergoing major transitions driven by sustainability and technology.

India continues to enhance its role in the global maritime ecosystem by advancing initiatives to promote environmentally responsible shipping, strengthen maritime security infrastructure, modernise port logistics, and develop smart, resilient supply chains.

The government has said it remains committed to strengthening India's leadership role in collaborative maritime governance and contributing to the growth and stability of global trade. (ANI)

