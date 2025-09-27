New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): In an effort to boost intra-regional travel, IndiGo announced new routes on Saturday, aiming to enhance connectivity to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

IndiGo has announced daily direct flights between Jaipur and Guwahati. According to an official statement by IndiGo, the airline has started daily flights between Jaipur and Imphal, with a short layover in Guwahati.

Direct thrice weekly connectivity between Varanasi and Durgapur. Thrice weekly flights between Varanasi and Bhubaneswar, with a short layover in Durgapur.

Seasonal addition of daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Jaisalmer, IndiGo said.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Sales, IndiGo, said, "We are glad to be introducing these new routes in line with our commitment to further enhance domestic connectivity across tier-2 and tier-3 cities in the country. With these new flights, IndiGo is connecting these cities to our vast domestic and international network, opening new avenues for trade, tourism and cultural exchange."

"This expansion will increase regional accessibility this winter, offering both business and leisure travellers greater flexibility and more options to reach their preferred destinations. Moreover, these routes are expected to play a vital role in boosting regional trade, fostering employment, and deepening economic collaboration between the connected cities," he added.

On September 16, IndiGo announced the launch of flights between Mumbai and Copenhagen (Denmark), starting October 8, 2025.IndiGo, in a statement, said it will operate thrice weekly flights on the route using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, taken on wet/damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways.

With this, IndiGo further expands its international network into Northern Europe, making Copenhagen its 44th international and 138th overall destination.

Customers, on this route, will have the option of flying in Economy class as well as IndiGo's tailor-made business product, IndiGoStretch, and can enjoy complimentary hot meals and beverages along with inflight entertainment offering close to 300 hours of engaging content.

The flights are now open for sale on all platforms, including IndiGo's website (www.goIndiGo.in), mobile app, and across authorised travel partners.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said: "With growing demand for travel between India and Northern Europe, we are delighted to connect Mumbai to Copenhagen, marking IndiGo's entry into the Scandinavian region. This expansion strengthens our presence in Europe, offering Copenhagen as a gateway to the Nordic region for Indian travellers. With every new international destination - Copenhagen being our 44th - we are inching closer to our vision of being a trusted global airline, giving wings to the nation, and increasingly to the world." (ANI)

