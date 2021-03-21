Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 21 (ANI): IndiGo on Saturday said it has handed over a passenger to security on arrival at Kolkata airport for not wearing a face mask despite repeated requests made by the crew on board.

Face masks have been made mandatory in public spaces after the COVID-19 outbreak in March last year.

A total of 40,953 new coronavirus cases and 23,653 recoveries were reported, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,15,55,284, including 2,88,394 active cases, 1,11,07,332 recoveries and 1,59,558 deaths. (ANI)

