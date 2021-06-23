New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) IndiGo will give 10 per cent discount from Wednesday onwards to all passengers who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a statement said.

The discount would be given on base fare and only "limited inventory" is available under this offer, the airline's statement noted.

"The offer is only available to vaccinated passengers aged 18 years and above, who are located in India at the time of booking and have already received a (at least one dose of) COVID-19 vaccine in the country," it said.

Passengers who have availed the offer at the time of booking will be required to furnish a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate -- issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare -- at the airport check-in counter as well as the boarding gate, it mentioned.

"Alternately, they can display their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile application at the airport check-in counter/boarding gate," it added.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “Being the largest airline in the country, we feel it is our responsibility to contribute to the national vaccination drive, by encouraging more people towards this common goal."

During April and May, India had been badly hit by the coronavirus infection's second wave, which is receding currently. Several states have been complaining about the COVID-19 vaccine shortage for the last couple of months.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday that more than 2.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories and over 33,80,590 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days.

