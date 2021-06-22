Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday administered a state record 5.52 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, bettering the 5.34 lakh figure achieved on April 26, a senior official said.

The state, till 8pm on Tuesday, had given 5,52,909 doses, and the actual figure could increase further, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas said.

The number of doses administered so far in Maharashtra stands at 2.85 crore, officials said.

