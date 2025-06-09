Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Ghazipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Neeraj Raja spoke to the media regarding the Indore couple case and said that Sonam Raghuvanshi is currently at the One Stop Centre, and the Meghalaya Police will take the advance legal action.

On Monday, SP Raja said, "In the morning, we (Ghazipur Police) received information from Madhya Pradesh Police that a woman named Sonam Raghuvanshi is at Kashi Dhabha on Varansi-Gorakhpur highway... Immediate action was taken, and Sonam was taken to the District hospital for first aid, from where she was taken to the One Stop Centre, and currently, she is there."

"We have received some details and are in constant contact with Meghalaya and MP Police. Their team will arrive here and carry forward the investigation regarding Sonam's case," he added.

He told the media that Sonam had called her family from the Dhaba that night.

"Sonam called her family from the Dhaba at night. Her family informed MP Police, who informed us," he said.

On her arrest, he said, "The investigation will be taken forward by Meghalaya police, we have only recovered her... She was alone there (at the Dhaba)."

Sahil Yadav, owner of Kashi Dhaba, told ANI, "Sonam came here around 1 AM. She wanted my phone to call her family members, and I gave it to her. She started crying when she called her family. I took my phone from her and gave them the details about Sonam's location. She was not mentally fine."

"After some time, her brother called me and asked me to inform the local police. Police arrived here and took her around 2:30 AM. Sonam was alone; I gave her water..." he added.

Meanwhile, late Raja Raghuvanshi's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, said that if Sonam Raghuvanshi is involved in the murder, she should be hanged. She also asked the police to first interrogate the other three accused.

Speaking to the media, Raja's mother said, "If Sonam is involved, she should be hanged..." She added," I want the three men caught to be interrogated."

She said that Sonam behaved well towards her and used to hug her when they met. She added that if Sonam has no involvement in the case, then she should not be accused.

"They (police) did not tell even in the morning that Sonam was found. A CBI investigation should happen. If Sonam has not done anything, why would she be accused? Sonam had good behaviour; she used to hug me."

Raja Raghuvanshi's brother, Sachin Raghuvanshi, thanked the Meghalaya Police and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

He told ANI, "Sonam herself will reveal what happened. I thank the Meghalaya Police and the CM for their investigation and help. The police will reveal everything. If she is found involved, then we will demand strict action."

Sonam Raghuvansi, the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi, was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road, said a senior police official of Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya. (ANI)

