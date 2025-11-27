Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 27 (ANI): Indrajaal Drone Defence announced the launch of an Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle (ADPV), a groundbreaking, fully mobile, AI-enabled counter-drone system designed to redefine how the nation responds to drone-led threats, a company statement said on Wednesday.

The urgency to build the ADPV (Indrajaal Ranger) was reinforced by two recent national security incidents that exposed how drones have become a critical link in breaching India's border security.

First, the ISI-linked cross-border drone-trafficking incident, where weapons were smuggled deep into Indian territory, exposed that illegal border drone movement is as good as welcoming weapons into cities. Second, the Border Security Force (BSF) neutralising 255 Pakistani drones so far this year underscored how drones have become the primary transport channel for India's Rs 3-lakh-crore drug-trafficking ecosystem.

According to the release, breaking away from traditional vehicle-mounted anti-drone solutions that work only when parked, Indrajaal engineered the ADPV (Indrajaal Ranger) as a purpose-built combat vehicle that delivers on-the-move drone detection, real-time patrolling and surveillance, autonomous threat assessment through AI and instant interception and neutralisation.

It allows seamless coverage across border roads, canals, agricultural belts, critical infrastructure, and dense urban pockets

This innovation marks a major leap in India's defence readiness, addressing increasing drone-based smuggling, surveillance, and terror attempts across states and national borders.

During the launch of the Ranger on Wednesday, chief guest Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey (Retd), PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, General Officer of the Indian Army and former Commandant of the Army War College, Mhow, as well as former General Officer Commanding of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps (XV), called the anti-drone patrol vehicle a shield to protect the Indian citizens.

"India's youth deserve a safer nation, free from the shadow of international crime networks. Technologies like the Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle are not just machines; they are shields protecting our children, our farmers, and our future. I would like to congratulate Kiran Raju for the groundbreaking innovation he is building in India's defence space with Indrajaal. With this new Ranger launch, the country and the brave men guarding our borders will be truly grateful for such a transformative contribution," Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey (Retd) said.

Sharing his thoughts at the event, Kiran Raju, Founder and CEO of Indrajaal, said, "Each drone neutralised translates to lives protected and India's internal security strengthened. This is our primary mission at Indrajaal: to defend freedom."

As per a company statement, Indrajaal Ranger delivers a transformative layer of national security, disrupting cross-border criminal operations and safeguarding vulnerable populations. By intercepting hostile drones, it prevents narcotics from entering and endangering Indian youth, blocks the inflow of illicit weapons into urban centres, and protects farmers living along sensitive border zones.

The system significantly weakens recruitment pipelines of smuggling and extremist networks by cutting off their logistical supply routes and financial channels. Its automated interception framework reduces the operational load on police and BSF units, enabling smarter, data-driven deployment of manpower. Most importantly, it restores a sense of safety, dignity, and normalcy to border communities that have lived under persistent threat. (ANI)

