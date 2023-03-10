New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) India's industrial production rose 5.2 per cent in January this fiscal, according to official data released on Friday.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 2 per cent in January 2022.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased 3.7 per cent in January 2023.

Mining output rose 8.8 per cent and power generation surged 12.7 per cent during the month under review.

