Haridwar, Jul 20 (PTI) Industrial units in Haridwar district have been asked to allow only 10 per cent staff to work to contain an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases.

At least 150 people tested positive for the virus in the district on Sunday, causing alarm in the district administration. It is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases reported by any district since the outbreak of the pandemic in Uttarakhand.

An order asking all industrial firms in the district to manage with only 10 per cent staff was issued by District Magistrate C Ravishankar.

Thirty additional village and city response teams were also formed by the DM to ramp-up contact-tracing in the district.

