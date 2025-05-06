New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said she would bring out a warehousing policy to solve the problems of traders in old market hubs of the city, like Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar.

In a meeting with the traders' associations from these markets, she discussed the issues like loading-unloading of goods, lack of parking and warehousing facilities, encroachment and disaster management, a government statement said.

Old Delhi is not only a heritage, but also the financial backbone of the city, and safeguarding the interests of the traders there is a priority of the government, Gupta said, according to the release.

She also announced the constitution of a Traders Welfare Board, as well as a new industrial policy, to address their problems.

"Several industries in Delhi were forced to shift out of Delhi due to the policies of the previous government. Our government will prepare a comprehensive industrial policy with the help of the experts to promote the industries," she said.

The chief minister also emphasised strengthening of the disaster management system in perennially crowded markets like Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar, the statement said.

The government has ordered 100 small-sized fire tenders that can navigate through narrow streets and crowded markets, Gupta said.

