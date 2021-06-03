New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday condemed the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Municipal Councillor of Pulwama's Tral Rakesh Pandita, terming the terror attack as "an inhuman act."

"Deeply shocked by the fatal terror attack on Municipal Councillor #Tral, #Pulwama, Rakesh Pandit. An extremely dastardly and inhuman act by those who do not want grassroot democracy to gain ground in #Kashmir Valley. My deep condolences to the family," Singh tweeted.

Pandita was killed in the firing by three terrorists in Tral Payeen here on Wednesday. The attack on the Municipal Councillor took place when he was not accompanied by his two Personal Security Officers (PSOs).

"Late in the evening today (Wednesday), three unidentified terrorists fired upon Municipal Councillor of Tral Rakesh Pandita. He was a resident of Tral Bala who was visiting his friend at Tral Payeen. Somnath Pandita succumbed to injuries whereas daughter of his friend is seriously wounded," Inspector-General, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told ANI.

"Pertinently, the said Councillor was residing in secure accommodation in Srinagar and was provided with two PSOs. The Councillor was not accompanied by the PSOs during his visit to Tral," Kumar added.

Police and security forces have cordoned the area and a massive search operation has been launched to nab the assailants.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha also condemned the demise of the Municipal Councillor of Pulwama's Tral and said the terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina while condemning the terror attack said the 'martyrdom' of Pandita will not go in vain. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)