Bareilly (UP), May 25 (PTI) A 25-year-old man serving life sentence was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his cell inside a district jail on Wednesday, police said.

Abhishek was convicted under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act a few months ago and was awarded life imprisonment, they said.

The family members of the deceased accused the jail authorities of murder when they were informed about the incident, they said.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said that Abhishek's father also accused the family of the girl who had lodged the case against him of arranging for his murder inside the jail.

Abhishek had met his family a fortnight ago.

