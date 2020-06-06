India News | Institutional Quarantine Centres Set Up in All Arunachal Districts

Itanagar, Jun 6 (PTI) All the 25 districts of Arunachal Pradesh now has institutional quarantine centres to keep migrants coming from outside and the government has decided to establish one dedicated COVID-19 hospital in each district, official sources said on Saturday.

In the quarantine centres set up with proper monitoring mechanism, there are provisions for segregation of people coming from red, orange and green zones, they said.

Also Read | Annual, Semester Exams of Lucknow University to be held in July And August: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 6, 2020.

The state now has 46 active coronavirus cases and one patient has been recovered.

All the positive cases detected in the state so far are from the quarantine centres, sources said adding that arrangements have been made with various institutes so quickly get test results of samples.

Also Read | Malls to Remain Shut in Gurugram, Faridabad; No Order Received on Re-Opening of Malls in Delhi And UP, Says DLF.

The government would set up a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in every district, sources added.

Currently, the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences at Naharlagun near here and the Ayush hospital at Pasighat in East Siang district are coronavirus infected patients.

The Pema Khandu government has also approved proposals to strengthen the infrastructure in various zonal hospitals in the state to better fight COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)