New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The Indian Railways has designed a train which will run on Hydrogen Fuel Cell, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Its production has been planned by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, the Minister said on Wednesday.

Vaishnaw was responding to questions raised by BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar, who wanted to know if the government has made any advancement in the development of hydrogen-powered train technology.

"A project for development of Hydrogen power train using Hydrogen Fuel Cell has been taken up as a pilot project. The power train of this project has been designed," the Railway Minister said.

He added, "The production planned to be done in ICF, Chennai Production Unit. This train will demonstrate the use of Hydrogen Technology in Railways."

