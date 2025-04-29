Srinagar, April 29: Intense counter-terrorism operations are underway at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, sources familiar with the matter told ANI. According to the sources, no specific updates are being shared at this stage due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing operations. More details awaited.

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir police carried out raids at 13 locations in the Doda district to bust terrorist hideouts and take action against individuals linked to terror activities. This comes as the security concerns intensify after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people. Meanwhile, the Srinagar Police conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across the city at the residences of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits in furtherance of an investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Pahalgam Terror Attack: Intense Counter-Terrorism Operations Underway Across Multiple Locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Says Report.

According to a police release, the Srinagar Police conducted searches at the residences of 63 individuals. The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of J&K Police. The searches were carried out to seize weapons, documents, digital devices, etc., with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the Nation. Pahalgam Terror Attack Impact: Jammu and Kashmir Government Closes 48 Tourist Destinations Across Valley.

On Saturday, acting swiftly on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched by the Special Operations Group (SOG) Camp Machil and the Indian Army's 12 SIKH LI unit in the forested area of Sedori Nala. During the operation, a terrorist hideout was successfully located and busted. A significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the site, including: five AK-47 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines, one pistol, one pistol magazine, 660 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, one pistol round, and 50 rounds of M4 ammunition, as per a press release.

