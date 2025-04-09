India News | International Solar Alliance Eyes Indian Private Sector Push for Africa's Green Energy Growth

Moka [Mauritius], April 9 (ANI): As solarisation projects in Africa gather momentum under the International Solar Alliance (ISA), a senior official at the body called on Indian businesses to step up and build on the goodwill already generated by the Indian government in the continent.

The International Solar Alliance, co-founded by India, has made significant strides in scaling up access to clean energy in Africa, with 30 projects currently underway or in the pipeline, Barakat Ahmed - Regional Programs Head - Africa at International Solar Alliance to ANI on Tuesday.

These projects span various sectors, including the solarisation of schools, health centres, government buildings, cold storage units, and solar water pumping systems.

India's experience in rural solar electrification, along with its historical and diplomatic ties with Africa, puts Indian businesses in a strong position to lead Africa's solar transition.

Ahmed believes African governments see India as a trusted partner and are keen to adopt Indian expertise and solutions. "India's footprint in Africa is already strong, and if the private sector joins hands with the public effort, it could transform the continent's energy future. This is a win-win for both sides," Barakat Ahmed said.

He said Indian companies must be more proactive.

"We've seen a lot of interest from Indian private players recently--four companies approached us just last month. However many are still hesitant due to lack of on-ground clarity and perceived risks. That's where the ISA comes in--to de-risk the investment environment and facilitate partnerships," the official said.

There is immense opportunity for Indian businesses as ISA is in discussions with seven to ten African countries to roll out large-scale solar installations ranging from USD 50 million to 400 million.

These include countries such as Ethiopia, Guinea, Mauritius, Zambia, Niger and Mali.

"Africa remains the most underserved region in terms of energy access--with over 600 million people still lacking electricity. The nature of the continent's geography makes it impractical to rely solely on grid-based solutions, making solar energy the most viable and scalable option," Ahmed told ANI, adding that decentralized solar systems like rooftop panels and solar home kits offer a lifeline to millions.

Ahmed is in Mauritius as ISA is holding Solar X Accelerator workshop, where 35 young Entrepreneurs from various parts of the world in the solar energy sector are receiving advanced training.

While ISA now has 123 member countries, engagement in Africa has accelerated especially over the past two to three years. "Out of 46 African member countries, 38 are now actively engaged with ISA, and 20 of those joined just last year," the official said, noting that the increase reflects growing awareness and trust in ISA's efforts.

Despite this progress, challenges remain--especially around funding, technical capacity, and policy infrastructure. Officials highlighted that many African countries still lack the regulatory frameworks needed to attract private investors and manage long-term solar projects. "We are working with governments to build capacity, help design policies, and prepare bankable projects. Without these foundations, even projects with high potential cannot attract financing," the official explained.

ISA is currently helping countries like Uganda, Djibouti and Nigeria draft or review solar energy policies and regulatory mechanisms.

The Alliance is also rolling out training and awareness programs to address the lack of skilled technicians and public understanding of solar solutions. One of its flagship initiatives, the STAR-C (Solar Technology Application Resource-Centres), has already been set up in seven African countries and will expand to ten this year, the official informed.

These centres train government officials, engineers, and private sector players, ensuring long-term sustainability of solar projects.

ISA is also working with African nations on a new vision aimed at accelerating solar adoption over the next 3-5 years.

This includes aligning with Africa Union's "continental master plan" to build cross-border transmission infrastructure and enable electricity trading between countries. For instance, Ivory Coast is already transmitting electricity to up to five neighbouring countries, and similar developments are underway in southern Africa. (ANI)

