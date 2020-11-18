Dharchula (Uttarakhand) [India], November 18 (ANI): Acting on the request of the Government of Nepal, Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) on Wednesday issued an order to open the Indo-Nepal International suspension bridge to allow the movement of migrant citizens.

In the order sent to the Commandant of the Shashastra Seema Bal (SSB), directions have been given to open the bridge for nine hours today.

The SDM also instructed the opening of the bridges for nine hours each on November 23 and December 9.

The bridge was reopened on October 22 for three days to facilitate the Nepali citizens who had served the Indian Army and other Indian organisations and wanted to cross over to collect their pensions. (ANI)

