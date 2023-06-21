Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): While enthusiasts across the world celebrated International Day of Yoga on Wednesday, at the Prany Camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur a canine member of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) seemed to demonstrate just how the 'downward dog' should be done right!

Positioning himself in front of personnel of the paramilitary force participating in a Yoga Day event here, the dog seemed to be at ease at joining in the poses. A video of the event captured the canine member of the ITBP squad wagging his tail, rolling on the ground and apparently attempting to be "one with the crowd" in performing various asanas. Occasionally it barked perhaps to voice its approval!

Gaurav Shah, the deputy commandant of Indo-Tibetian border police said that since the canine members also work under stress like other police personnel, thus they are also included in yoga sessions.

Shah said that since the dogs are part of the law and order duty, they are also compulsorily involved in the yoga schedule of the police personnel.

The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'. It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along.

Like every time, this time too programs related to yoga are being organised across the country and serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of the practice and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, who is on a State visit to the United States is gearing up to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

It is the ninth year since the UN recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga through a resolution in 2014. (ANI)

