Patna, June 20: A woman in Bihar's Sitamarhi district was tied to a tree and thrashed on suspicion of child theft. Shockingly, the majority of the attackers were women, who claimed that the woman tried to take away a child playing in a mango orchard. After the child reportedly raised an alarm, a large number of villagers gathered there and got hold of the woman.

The incident took place in Barahi village under Parihar police station. A video of the incident went viral on social media, in which a large number of women, accompanied by a few men, could be seen tying the victim to a tree and thrashing her. Bihar Shocker: Toll Plaza Employee Thrashed by Bouncers in Bhojpur On Suspicion of Stealing Money Dies in Gonda, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Woman Tied to Tree and Thrashed on Suspicion of Child Theft in Barahi Village

The victim claimed that she was returning from her daughter's house when the incident took place. "As there was no bus available, I was walking towards my home. I did not steal any child. It is a case of misunderstanding. Please save me," the victim could be heard saying. Dowry Death in Bihar: Failed To Fulfil Demand for Bullet Bike, Woman Poisoned to Death by In-Laws in Buxor.

When contacted, the SHO of Parihar police station said that the matter is under investigation, adding that the victim has been released from the captivity of the violent mob. "We will cross-check the statement of the woman with that of her daughter and those who accused her of stealing a child," the SHO said.

