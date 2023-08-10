New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The central government has ordered premature retirement of senior IPS officer Basant Rath, according to a home ministry notification.

The notification, dated August 7, said the President requires Rath, a 2000-batch IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, to "retire in public interest with immediate effect... ".

Also Read | Robotic Surgery in Goa: Orthopaedics Department of Goa Medical College Performs First Robotic Surgery on Patient.

Rath was earlier suspended by the central government for "repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)