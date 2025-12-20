By Anamika Tiwari

Chandigarh [India], December 20 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Chandigarh Police is continuing its probe into the suicide case of Haryana cadre IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar. As part of the investigation, the SIT has been recording statements of Haryana IAS and IPS officers whose names were mentioned in the suicide note.

Also Read | 'Regrettable and Unfortunate': BSP Chief Mayawati Advises Nitish Kumar to 'Express Regret' Over Pulling Down Muslim Woman Doctor's Hijab.

In this connection, the SIT questioned former Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur a few days ago. The late IPS officer had made serious allegations against Kapur in his suicide note.

So far, the SIT has recorded statements of 11 out of the 14 IAS and IPS officers named in the suicide note. The team is preparing to issue notices to record statements of the remaining three officers.

Also Read | NSG’s 52 Special Action Group Conducts Comprehensive Real-Time Anti-Hijack Exercise at Cochin Airport.

Following the emergence of his name in the suicide case, Shatrujeet Kapur was removed from the post of DGP by the state government. He was earlier sent on a two-month leave after the case came to light. A day before the completion of his leave, the government relieved him from the post late at night.

Kapur has since assumed charge as the Chairman of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation.

On October 7, a senior IPS officer was found dead at his private residence in Chandigarh with a gunshot wound. His service weapon, an eight-page "final note," and a will were recovered from the scene.

Senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, the wife of the late IPS officer, had made some serious accusations against Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor and Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohtak Narendra Bijarnia.

Kumar's wife has filed a written complaint to the police, where she stated that her husband had been facing caste-based discrimination, mental harassment, and humiliation for a long time. She also claimed that before his death, her husband had left behind a suicide note. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)