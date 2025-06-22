Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday expressed disappointment over Muslim countries' silence on US strikes against Iran and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. Abdullah warned that if the Muslim world doesn't wake up, they might face similar consequences.

"I am disappointed that the Muslim world is silent. Today, Iran is in this condition, but tomorrow, it will be them who will be destroyed by the US. If they won't wake up today, they must wait for their turn," Abdullah told ANI.

Also Read | Chennai Power Cut: Several Parts of City To Witness 5-Hour Outage on June 23-24 for Routine Maintenance Work; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

He further said that he believes Iran won't abandon its ambitions despite the attacks. Drawing parallels with the Karbala, the National Conference leader stated that Iran "won't bow down".

"If they think that Iran will abandon its ambition, they are in a misconception. Iran remembers Karbala, and it thinks that it is the second Karbala. They will get their necks chopped off, but they won't bow down," Abdullah told ANI.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Arrests 2 Men Identified As Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar, Bashir Ahmad Jothar for Harbouring Pakistani Terrorists.

Abdullah further added, "...They want a regime change there (in Iran) - will things be better after a regime change? America and Israel have a long-standing view that they won't let Iran build a nuclear weapon, but if they think that Iran will abandon its ambition, they are in a misconception..."

The Israeli Air Force on Sunday launched a new wave of airstrikes targeting military sites in western Iran, shortly after Iranian missile attacks injured civilians in Israel.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, "The IAF has begun a series of strikes toward military targets in western Iran. Additionally, this morning, the IAF struck missile launchers ready to launch toward Israeli territory, soldiers in the Iranian Armed Forces, and swiftly neutralised the launchers that launched missiles toward Israeli territory a short while ago."

According to Israel's state news agency TPS, missile impacts were reported in several parts of the country, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, and central Israel. Air raid alarms were heard again in northern regions, and residents were told to stay inside bomb shelters after another wave of missiles was detected.

A Times of Israel report citing IDF confirmed its latest response, saying it hit primed missile launchers in fresh strikes on western Iran.A short while ago, ballistic missile launchers used in the attack on Israel this morning were destroyed in strikes and Iranian soldiers were "eliminated" as well, the Israeli newspaper citing the country's military forces said.

According to a report by the Times of Israel, Israel's national emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), has updated the casualty numbers from the Iranian missile strikes. "Magen David Adom raises the wounded toll of the latest Iranian ballistic missile attack to 16. A man in his 30s is moderately wounded by shrapnel, and 15 other people are lightly hurt, MDA says. Several missile impacts were reported in central Israel after sirens sounded. One missile hit Haifa, where no sirens sounded ahead of the impact."Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Oren Marmorstein, condemned the Iranian actions. "The Iranian regime is firing ballistic missiles at civilian population centres in Israel," he said in a X post.

During the intervening hours of Saturday and Sunday, US and Israel targeted Iran's nuclear sites in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. Fardow is Iran's main enrichment location for uranium enrichment to 60 per cent.

According to a CNN report, the US likely used six B-2 bombers to drop a dozen GBU-57 A/B "bunker buster" bombs, also known as Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOP), on the Fordow nuclear site, which is Iran's main location for uranium enrichment.

A US official also told CNN that a full payload of bombs was dropped on Fordow.In his first public remarks following the strikes, President Trump warned that further action could be taken if Tehran fails to agree to a satisfactory peace settlement."There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we've witnessed over the last eight days," Trump said in his address to the nation from the White House on Saturday (local time). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)