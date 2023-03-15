Medininagar, Mar 15 (PTI) A jawan of the India Reserve Battalion undergoing training was found hanging inside a tent in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

The deceased jawan was identified as Anish Kumar Verma (33). He was currently deployed in Jharkhand Jaguar, Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha.

"We are investigating the incident thoroughly," the SP said.

Verma was undergoing special training in the headquarters of Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP)-8 in Lesliganj, Sinha said.

The jawan was found hanging in a tent in JAP-8 premises in Lesliganj.

Following the incident, the other jawans strongly protested Verma's death alleging oppressive approach by the trainer and gheraoed the DySP.

Verma had joined IRB in 2013 and was deployed in Jharkhand Jaguar. He was undergoing training since January 23 in JAP, Lesliganj.

All the jawans reported for physical training on the ground between 5.30 to 6.00 am on Wednesday but Verma was missing.

Verma's colleague started searching for him when he did not turn up for training and found him hanging in the tent set up on the premises.

He was rushed to Lesliganj Community Health Centre, where doctors referred him to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for better treatment. However, he succumbed on way to Medininagar.

