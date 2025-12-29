Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Dr. Sandeep Bansal, Director of Safdarjung Hospital, has warned that irresponsible antibiotic use is accelerating the threat of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), making several common infections increasingly difficult to treat.

In a self-recorded video message released after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Mann Ki Baat address, Dr. Bansal underscored the urgent need for public awareness and responsible behaviour.

Dr. Bansal said antibiotics have been a "powerful weapon" for medical professionals for more than 80 years, beginning with the discovery of penicillin and followed by the development of several advanced drugs. However, he cautioned that misuse of these medicines is weakening their effectiveness. "When antibiotics are used irresponsibly -- without consulting a doctor, by not completing the prescribed course, by sharing medicines, or by directly purchasing them from chemists -- the bacteria become unaffected by these drugs. This condition is known as antimicrobial resistance," he explained.

Highlighting the growing impact of AMR, Dr. Bansal noted that infections such as typhoid and tuberculosis, as well as common illnesses like urinary tract infections and pneumonia, are becoming harder to manage. "We are seeing in recent years that many infections which were earlier easy to treat are now posing serious challenges due to antimicrobial resistance," he said.

Referring to regulatory measures, Dr. Bansal pointed out that the government has introduced Schedule H, under which many antibiotics carry a red warning label. "These medicines are strong and should not be used without consulting a doctor," he said, urging people to pay attention to such warnings.

He also welcomed Prime Minister Modi's focus on the issue, saying the Prime Minister has repeatedly highlighted AMR in his Mann Ki Baat programmes. "We want to thank the Prime Minister for sharing this important information with the public," Dr. Bansal said.

Emphasising that laws alone are not sufficient, he appealed to the citizens to act responsibly by taking antibiotics only on medical advice, maintaining hygiene, and regularly washing hands. "By doing this, we can protect our people from many infectious diseases," he added. (ANI)

