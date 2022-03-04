Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Income Tax sleuths on Friday conducted raids at the residence of a neurosurgeon and his hospital in Kanpur, sources said.

Teams of the Income Tax department reached Kaka Deo Hospital where the neurosurgeon Dr Raghavendra Gupta works and at his residence in Swaroop Nagar.

Dr Gupta is also a Professor at GSVM Medical College.

As per sources, the income tax teams had received information about depositing huge amounts of cash.

"The neurosurgeon has earned crores of wealth in just a few years. Income tax teams are also investigating the documents related to the property. Teams arrived early in the morning and will investigate income tax late at night," sources said. (ANI)

