Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 28 (ANI): Jan Unnayan Party Chief and MLA Humayun Kabir on Sunday termed the brief detention of his son as a result of a "small incident" following an altercation with his personal security officer (PSO).

Police said that an FIR was lodged under a non-bailable section against both Humayun Kabir and his son Robin, as per the complaint. The detained accused, Golam Nabi Azad alias Robin, has been served notice and released from the police station, pending investigation.

Speaking to ANI, Kabir said that the incident occurred in the morning at his residence when his PSO, identified as Jumma Khan, suddenly entered his office while he was speaking to his son and demanded leave to go home.

"It was a small incident that my PSO Jumma Khan barged suddenly into my office in the morning while I was talking to my son and asked for leave to go home. We asked him to go outside... But he did not go and adamantly demanded leave, which is why we ousted him from the house... On this, he lodged a complaint, and the police detained my son... The police can do whatever they want to do, I will talk the matter out with them... I talked to Beldanga SDPO," he said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal police in Murshidabad confirmed that the District Cyber Police team had collected digital evidence from MLA Humayun Kabir's residence. However, due to technical issues, the footage could not be retrieved immediately.

"The District Cyber PS team has collected digital evidence from the residence of MLA Humayun Kabir. But due to a certain technical issue, the footage could not be retrieved. Hence, the entire DVR and storage will be sent tomorrow to the Cyber Forensic Lab," said the West Bengal police.

Earlier today, West Bengal Police detained Golam Nabi Azad for allegedly assaulting Humayun Kabir's Personal Security Officer (PSO), Jumma Khan

SP Murshidabad said, "Today morning, JUP party chairman Humayun Kabir's PSO Jumma Khan came to Saktipur PS and submitted a complaint that Golam Nabi Azad @ Robin, son of Jan Unnayan Party Chief Humayun Kabir, has allegedly beaten him when he asked for leave to go home. The incident has happened in front of the general public at the ground-floor office of Humayun Kabir (Saktipur PS). On getting this complaint, police have gone to his house to enquire about the matter. After a preliminary enquiry, Golam Nabi Azad, son of JUP party chairman Humayun Kabir, was the principal accused in the case. Golam Nabi Azad has been detained by Saktipur PS. Further investigation is underway." (ANI)

