Morbi (Gujarat) [India], November 18 (ANI): Mahatma Gandhi wanted the Congress dissolved after independence, it's time now to "immerse the party in Narmada", because the party cannot provide development, prosperity, security and global prestige to the country, can't respect your faith and be part of your joys and sorrows and prefers terrorism to nationalism, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

Seeking votes for the BJP candidates in assembly constituencies of Morabi, Bharuch and Surat districts on the first day of his election rally in Gujarat, the UP CM donning a saffron Gujarati turban, added: "It's a fight between development and destruction, between respect and disrespect for faith, and between patriotism and terrorism and between nationals and anti-nationals."

CM Yogi said that neither Congress nor Aam Aaadmi Party can provide security, jobs, prosperity and development and are best known for unleashing lawlessness, mafia and anarchy.

"I have come from the birthplace of Lord Ram and the Lord Vishwanath's abode to the land of Lord Krishna, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, who has inspired generations around the world with his belief in truth and non violence, Iron Man Vallabhbhai Patel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi under whose leadership the country is reaching new heights. Gujarat has given leadership to the country during every critical period since the struggle for independence to the unification of Indian republic and the country's growth," Yogi said.

He added: "Only three days back in Bali in Indonesia you saw how under the leadership of PM Modi the country is set to lead the group of 20 most powerful countries of the world, which control 80 percent of the world's resources for a year, to discuss development as well as global peace and harmony. It's a moment for pride for every Indian national."

Yogi said that Gujarat emerged as a model of development, security, peace and harmony, welfare of the poor and ease of living when PM Modi was the chief minister of the state, adding that his achievements as the prime minister of the country have also been the most remarkable as the country has become a role model for the world in resilience.

"It is because of PM Modi's belief and efforts that the 500 year long wait for the Ram temple was soon going to over with the construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya, which will be the National Temple of the country. Not, only that Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham have also been renovated under PM Modi's leadership. Could you imagine a Ram temple during Congress rule? What the party could not do in 55 years, BJP did in just five. That's why people say 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' ", he remarked.

According to the UP CM, PM Modi has not only respected people's faith but has also given the national heroes like Vallabhbhai Patel and BR Ambedkar their due honour by getting which was paid no attention during Congress Party's 55 years' rule by getting five places associated with Babasaheb developed and building a huge statue of Patel.

He continued: "Under the guidance of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the root of terrorism. The leadership of the Prime Minister was also seen during different phases of Covid. He adopted new strategies to tackle the pandemic while providing free tests, treatment to people along with ration to 80 crore people of the country."

Referring to the recent Morbi bridge collapse tragedy, CM Yogi expressed his grief over the accident and conveyed his condolences to the affected families, saying the whole country stood with the victims of the tragedy. He also said that Morbi has the unique capacity to bounce back after every tragedy or natural catastrophe, having suffered a similar accident in 1979, cyclone and an earthquake in the past.

CM Yogi further said that in Surat, the financial capital of Gujarat, triple engine government is at work and therefore the district has industries like diamond processing, pesticides and fertilisers and is set to progress like a bullet train.(ANI)

