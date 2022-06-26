New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) After winning the Rajinder Nagar assembly seat, AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak on Sunday attributed his victory to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's work in the national capital.

Pathak also dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to let the civic polls be held in the national capital and face the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying the "people of Delhi hate you and want freedom from you".

"It's victory of Arvind Kejriwal ji, Chief Minister of Delhi. It's victory of the work being done by him,” Pathak said while addressing his party leaders and workers at the AAP headquarters after the bypoll results came in.

He said his victory in the by-election is a big achievement for “an ordinary person” like him who came to Delhi from a very humble family in a small village in Uttar Pradesh to prepare for civil services examination and ended up joining the AAP to serve the people after participating in the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption movement.

"An ordinary man like me who had just Rs 5 lakh in bank account is becoming an MLA today. It's only possible in the Aam Aadmi Party under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. It is not possible in any other party,” he said.

Pathak thanked his party leaders and workers who worked round the clock to ensure his victory and also those who wished for his success in the by-election.

"It's not my victory, it's your victory,” he said, thanking the people of Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency.

“I pray to God that give me enough strength and capacity so that I meet the expectation of the people,” he added.

In the Rajinder Nagar by-election, Pathak defeated his immediate rival, BJP's Rajesh Bhatia, by a margin of over 11,000 votes.

“At last, I want to say just one thing that the people of Delhi have lost faith in the BJP. People of Delhi have started hating those from the BJP,” he said, adding, “I dare the BJP, if you have courage, let the Delhi civic polls be held. People of Delhi want freedom from you.”

Speaking on the occasion, the AAP's Delhi unit convenor and Environment Minister Gopal Rai also dared the BJP to face municipal elections, which has been put on hold following the passage of an amendment to the Delhi Municipal Act for unification of three civic bodies in the national capital.

In a veiled attack at the BJP over the current political crisis in Maharashtra, Rai alleged that its leaders take “so much pride” on its strength and claim that the BJP can topple any government anywhere in the country.

"But such trickery will not work here. We are ready to give a befitting reply to you with the strength of Arvind Kejriwal's work, our party workers' self-respect and dedication,” Rai said, “Results of the Rajinder Nagar by-election has made it clear that the Aam Aadmi Party will win in Delhi municipal polls whenever it is held.”

As the news about Pathak winning the Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll came in, celebrations began at the party headquarters. The party workers danced to drum beats and shared sweets with each other.

