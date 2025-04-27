Kalakote (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): A massive fire erupted in the Kalakote forest, prompting an immediate response from the Forest Department, Forest Protection Force, and local civilians.

Firefighting operations are underway to contain the blaze.

Shoab Ahmed, a Forest Guard, reported, "Yesterday, a fire broke out, but we managed to control it. This morning, another massive fire started."

Efforts to douse the flames continue as authorities work to prevent further spread. (ANI)

