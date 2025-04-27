New Delhi, April 27: RailTel Corporation of India Limited announced it has won a major order worth Rs 90.08 crore from the Institute of Road Transport. The contract involves the design, development, supply, implementation, operations, and maintenance of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

This system will be implemented for three transport corporations -- MTC Limited, Chennai, TNSTC-Coimbatore, and TNSTC-Madurai. "This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Limited has received the work order from the Institute of Road Transport for work order amounting to Rs 90,08,49,783 (including tax)," RailTel said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company also clarified that this project has no connection with its promoters and is not a related party transaction. Ather Energy IPO: GMP Slips to INR 3 From INR 17 Ahead of Subscription Opening of Indian EV Company.

The project is expected to be completed by October 18, 2026. It marks another domestic win for the railway PSU, following a Rs 25.15 crore order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in March this year. In February also, the company had bagged a Rs 288 crore contract to implement the Kavach anti-collision system across 71 stations.

Kavach is an advanced automatic train protection system that helps prevent train collisions. It automatically applies the brakes if a train passes a signal at danger or if there is a risk of collision. RailTel shares closed nearly 5 per cent lower on Friday on the BSE. The stock ended at Rs 301.60, down from Rs 316.05 at the previous session close. So far in 2025, RailTel shares have fallen by about 25.52 per cent. Ola Electric: Government Issues Showcause Notice to Bhavish Aggarwal-Run EV Firm Over Missing Trade Certificates, Company Responds.

Looking at a broader picture, RailTel shares have given over 148 per cent returns to investors over the past five years. However, in the last year, the stock has declined by about 25.24 per cent. The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 9,679.50 crore as of market close on Friday. RailTel had touched its 52-week high of Rs 618 on July 12, 2024, while its 52-week low was Rs 265.30 on February 3.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2025 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).