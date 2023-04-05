Srinagar, Apr 5 (PTI) Two accused in a terror-related case, who escaped from police custody in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, were traced and arrested hours later on Wednesday evening, police said.

They were in custody at the Baramulla police station and had escaped in the morning, a police official said.

During investigation, police collected and examined CCTV camera footage of the incident, he said.

Police had also appealed to people to provide any information about the two accused and had offered a reward if the information led to their arrest.

The official said using technical surveillance and human intelligence, and after a lot of efforts, both the accused were arrested in th evening from the Old Town area of Baramulla. They are in custody of the Baramulla police station, the official said.

Investigation into the case is going on, police said.

