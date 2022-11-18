Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): As many as three soldiers of the Indian Army died in an avalanche in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, said police.

According to the Kupwara Police, the incident took place in the Machhil area of the district and three jawans of the Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles died in the line of duty.

The Police said all the bodies have been retrieved.

"In an unfortunate incident, 3 jawans of 56 RR achieved martyrdom in the line of duty in the Machhil area when they came under an avalanche. All the bodies have been retrieved," said Kupwara Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

