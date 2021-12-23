Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 23 (ANI): Averting a major tragedy, the Jammu and Kashmir police found and destroyed approximately 5 kilograms of the Improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the Newa Srinagar road in the Wanpora area of Srinagar.

The police, in its release, informed that acting on intelligence reports, in a joint search operation of the Pulwama police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), "IED weighing approx 5 kgs was found assembled in a container."

Also Read | Lenovo To Skip CES 2022 Due to Omicron Scare.

"Bomb disposal team of police and army destroyed the IED on spot through a controlled detonation," the police added.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation has been initiated.

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate To Go on Sale in India on December 26 at 12 PM IST via Flipkart.

The police also added that a few suspects have been picked up for questioning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)