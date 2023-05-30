Jammu, May 30: At least seven people were killed, while several others were injured after a bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, officials said on Tuesday morning. According to officials, the bus was on its way to Katra from Amritsar when the incident took place near Jhajjar Kotli - about 15km from Katra in Jammu district. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident Video: Speeding Truck Rams Into CRPF Vehicle in Awantipora.

"Seven people are dead, and four others are seriously injured. The bus was going from Amritsar to Katra when it fell into a deep gorge near Jhajjar Kotli," Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu Avny Lavasa told ANI. Jammu and Kashmir: Four Members of Tribal Nomadic Family Dead as Pine Tree Falls on Tent in Kishtwar (Watch Video).

10 Killed After Bus Falls Into Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir:

#WATCH | J&K | A bus going from Amritsar to Katra fell into a deep gorge. As per Jammu DC, 10 people died in the accident. More details awaited. Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/fM2rN0fMSN — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

"Those critically injured have been brought to GMC Jammu. 12 others have been admitted at Local Public health Centre," he added. Further details are awaited.

