Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against a chief financial officer of Srinagar Smart City, and an executive engineer, after conducting raids at multiple locations linked to the two individuals, officials said.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of ACB, Abdul Waheed Shah, said that the ACB had conducted preliminary verification into allegations that the CFO Sajid Yousuf Bhat and executive engineer Zahoor Ahmad Dar had accumulated assets disproportionate to their lawful sources of income.

The suspects were also reportedly leading a lavish and luxurious lifestyle, he added.

According to officials, Bhat owns a commercial property in Srinagar's Rambagh area, with an actual price significantly higher than the value recorded in the sale deed. Additionally, multiple bank accounts with suspicious transactions were discovered, Shah said. A case has been registered against Bhat at Police Station ACB Srinagar.

Similarly, Dar owns a multi-storied house in Srinagar's Shalteng area, a sedan car, and holds bank accounts with suspicious transactions involving both his personal accounts and those of his spouse.

There is also evidence of the acquisition of 'benami' properties and significant assets in the form of fixed deposit receipts (FDRs), the AIG said. A case has been registered against Dar at Police Station ACB Srinagar.

Both suspects were found to be involved in corrupt practices, which prima facie constitute an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act for possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of lawful income, Shah said.

"Apart from above, an input indicates that material such as Devari Stones, etc., worth crores, has been misappropriated. The material has been allegedly sold in the open market for personal gains during the execution of the Srinagar Smart City Project. A probe has been ordered in this regard also," he added. (ANI)

