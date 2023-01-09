Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo on Monday chaired a meeting to discuss the permission and availability of petroleum-derived spray oils in the Union Territory.

While reviewing the supply and availability of pesticides and insecticides for the upcoming Horticulture and Agriculture season in the UT, the ACS asked all the stakeholders to follow all the prescribed guidelines of the Central Insecticide Act.

Reviewing registration of tree spray oil/ horticulture mineral oil or TSO/HMO companies with the Central Insecticide Board (CIB), Dulloo said that all the suppliers, registered with the Board, have to comply with all quality parameters before supplying the pesticide or insecticide to J-K.

He also instructed the Director of Research SKUAST-Kashmir to issue a notification with regard to the utility of TSO/HMO while taking up a random sampling of supplied insecticides and pesticides from the market to check their quality.

He also asked the concerned to finalize the rate structure of CIB-approved products with neighbouring States of India so that farmers of the UT are not overcharged while buying these petroleum-derived spray oils.

The ACS also asked the representatives of various companies to register themselves with the CIB for the supply of their products in J-K and also directed the Director of Law Enforcement for ensuring a supply of only standard insecticides and pesticides in J-K.

Besides, the meeting also discussed the role of JKHPMC in importing standard TSO/HMO products in a crisis situation, and the submission of a weekly report of supply/availability by the controller of insecticides. (ANI)

