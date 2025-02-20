Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) February 20 (ANI): Anantnag Police in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday said that it has attached a double-storey under-construction residential house as it has been "linked to proceeds from drug trafficking."

As per a notice of the Anantnag Police, pasted on the building, the property belongs to Abdul Majeed Bhat, a resident of Cheenigund, Srigufwara.

The property, spread over one Kanal of land and valued at Rs 1 crore, has been attached under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act the Kashmir Police said in a statement.

The accused is involved in a major narcotics case registered under FIR No. 68/2021 at Police Station Srigufwara, wherein a "substantial quantity of contraband substances was recovered", the press release read.

This action highlights Anantnag Police's firm commitment to combating the drug menace and dismantling the financial networks sustaining the illegal narcotics trade. By taking stringent measures, the police said it aims to deter criminal activities and safeguard society from the devastating impact of drug abuse.

The Anantnag Police, further urged citizens to support their efforts in building a drug-free society and reaffirms its resolve to take strict legal action against those engaged in drug-related crimes. (ANI)

