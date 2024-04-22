Srinagar, Apr 22 (PTI) The Apni Party on Monday extended its support to People's Conference chief Sajad Lone, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from north Kashmir's Baramulla constituency.

Party chief Altaf Bukhari announced the support for Lone during a press conference, days after Lone had sought his help to consolidate the anti-National Conference votes in the constituency.

Also Read | Excise Policy Case: Delhi High Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Challenging ED Summonses on May 15.

Lone is contesting against Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president and a former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.

"We have fielded candidates from two constituencies -- Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri. We have not fielded any candidate from north Kashmir and I am happy to announce that we will be extending support to the People's Conference, led by Lone there," Bukhari said.

Also Read | Green Corridor For Kidney Transport: Harvested Kidney Transported to Waiting Recipient in Mohali in 10 Minutes.

Lone on Saturday sought support from the Apni Party to consolidate all anti-National Conference votes in north Kashmir, claiming that it benefits from the fragmentation of votes.

"I appeal to Altaf Bukhari, let us stop the division of votes in north Kashmir and let them support us there," Lone had said.

The People's Conference chief had also assured its 100 per cent support to the Apni Party in Srinagar in return.

Baramulla goes to the polls in the fifth phase on May 20 while Srinagar will vote in the fourth phase on May 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)