Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 1 (ANI): The Indian Army with the help of locals renovated the structure of an old Shiv temple in Gulmarg of North Kashmir and reopened it to the public on Tuesday.

The famous Shiv temple was also featured in many Bollywood films, including famous 1974 Hindi film 'Aap Ki Kasam'. The song from the film "Jai Jai Shiv Shankar" was filmed around this temple.

Locals of Gulmarg were present in the reopening ceremony jointly conducted by Army Commander, Imam of Jamia Masjid in Gulmarg, Sikh priest of Gurdwara and a Christian priest.

The landscape and pathways leading to the temple were also redesigned and rebuilt. The temple was constructed in 1915 by Maharani Mohini Bai Sisodia, wife of erstwhile Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Shiv temple required extensive renovation since no restoration work had taken place for a long time. A large number of locals and tourists visiting the scenic town Gulmarg had expressed their desire to see the temple restored to its original state.

Brig B S Pogat Brigade Commander 161 Rampur said, "Many tourists come here both locals and foreigners. Awaam of the area requested us and the civil administration to help with the renovation. But the locals did most of the work here, we just assisted them. All government departments, Jammu and Kashmir Police have helped with this endeavour.

Imam of Jamia Masjid Gulmarg Molvi Muhammad Yaseen told ANI, "Shiv Temple of Gulmarg is a testimony to the pluralistic culture of Kashmir and its proud heritage and also a symbol of communal harmony and brotherhood."

Thousands of tourists who visit Gulmarg every year pay visit to this temple as well (ANI)

