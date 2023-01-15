Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 15 (ANI): An avalanche warning has been issued for 12 districts of Jammu & Kashmir for the next 24 hours.

According to Jammu & Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JKSDMA), an avalanche with Medium Danger Level is likely to occur above 2000 metres over the Kupwara district in the next 24 hours.

Avalanche with Low Danger Level is likely to occur above 2000 metres over Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Kulhgam, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban & Reasi districts in the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders.

A low-intensity avalanche struck the Sarbal area in the Ganderbal District of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

However, no loss of life or property was reported in the incident.

"A low-intensity avalanche hit Sarbal area where the Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL)'s workshop was being held," officials said.

As reported by company officials everyone's safe. No loss of life or property is reported, they said, while adding that police and SDRF teams have been deployed and monitoring the situation.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

On Thursday, an avalanche struck Baltal along the Zojila pass in the Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Saturday issued a 'high danger' avalanche warning for the Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

Avalanche warnings have been issued for 12 districts, including Kupawara which witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall a day before.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a 'medium danger' warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts. (ANI)

