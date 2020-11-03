Srinagar, Nov 3 (PTI) The National Conference on Tuesday said Jammu and Kashmir bagging the sixth slot in the governance among seven union territories debunks the claim of the incumbent administration about its administrative performance.

"It is distressing to see J&K steep so low on administrative performance published in Public Affairs Index 2020, in spite of the bluster of the incumbent J&K government on governance," NC provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani said in a statement.

Expressing concern over the report that has placed J-K at sixth position among UTs in governance and administrative performance, he said, it has vindicated the stand of the National Conference that the state of governance and administration has gone for a toss in J&K.

"The findings of the public affairs index have corroborated our estimation of the prevailing situation in J&K. It is not just governance and effective administration that has suffered reverses, the government has also defaulted on the promise of giving jobs to unemployed," he said.

“The promised dawn of development, employment extravaganza, stepping up of infrastructure is no where perceptible on ground. Not to speak of adding to the infrastructure, and boosting the efficacy of the government apparatus to serve the people better, the administration is not able to keep up with the good work done by the Omar Abdullah led government on multiple fronts ranging from job creation to infrastructure augmentation. Not just the local government, the central government too is responsible for the mess,” he added.

Wani said J&K had also featured at the bottom in NITI Aayog's Export preparedness index 2020 previously in August and that the recent report has only revealed that the situation is not getting better.

The report also reveals that J&K has miserably performed on other four parameters that include policy, business ecosystem, export ecosystem, and export performance, he said.

“Not much before the state was stripped off its status, it was among the country's best or just a notch below the best on the parameter of governance, development, HDI. In economic parameters like per capita gross state domestic product (GSDP) it was better than most states. It is for all to see what has been done since August last year. The figures speak for themselves,” Wani said.

