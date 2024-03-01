Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 1 (ANI): Continuing its action against the drug menace, Baramulla Police have registered 39 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 62 drug peddlers, as per an official statement.

The arrested accused include seven hard-core drug peddlers who have been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1988 (PIT NDPS).

Also Read | TMC Considers Modi As Its Enemy Number One, Says PM Narendra Modi Takes Jibe at Mamata Banerjee Government.

"Police also attached properties/ vehicles, which include 3 residential houses, 1 shopping complex, 2- i20 cars & 1- Scooty belonging to drug peddlers worth 1.1 crores in Baramulla district during January & February 2024," as per the statement.

Police have also recovered contraband and psychotropic substances worth 35.02 lacs (value of contraband in the black market).

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide in Vasant Kunj Area; Police Suspect 'Strained Relations With Wife'.

"Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood," the statement from the Baramulla police said.

As per the statement, persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)