Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): In a bid to provide security to women, the Baramulla police has established an 'anti-eve-teasing squad' in Baramulla town to take action against eve-teasers and other anti-social elements.

The 'anti-eve-teasing squad' will be deployed outside Government Degree College for Women and Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Baramulla. Women citizens can approach this squad for any issue and to report any crime or violence against them.

Also Read | Germany: New Housing Construction Set to Strongly Decline.

The squad will conduct patrolling in areas having significant footfall of women, such as schools, colleges, shopping malls and marketplaces.

"Baramulla police is committed to women safety. Female citizens are requested to come forward with all kind of grievances and we assure them that their safety and security will be ensured at all cost," police said.

Also Read | Germany: New Housing Construction Set to Strongly Decline.

Earlier on Sunday, the Baramulla police conducted a massive crackdown on narco terror at various locations from Uri along the Line of Control (LoC) to other parts of the Baramulla district over the last few days, arresting 318 drug peddlers while recovering huge consignments of drugs.

The police said that Pakistan-based handlers, as part of a conspiracy, are using smugglers to push narcotics into Jammu and Kashmir get the younger generation addicted to drugs.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpuri said, "Baramulla is a border district and cross-border drugs and weapons smuggling is big challenge for us. Over the last six months, Baramulla police registered 187 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act."

"Around 284 drug peddlers were arrested and another 34 notorious peddlers booked under PIT NDPS/PSA. In total, 318 drug peddlers have been arrested, so far, and the law is taking its own course. The focus of this drive is to crack down on the drug culture in Baramulla district and our endeavour is to make Baramulla a drug-free district," the SSP added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)