Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] March 17 (ANI): Bollywood socialite Orhan Awatramani (ORRY) is among several individuals named in an FIR lodged on March 15 by Katra police for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra.

As per a press note from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, "Taking cognizance of the complaint regarding an issue involving certain guests who were staying at Hotel of Katra and found taking Alcohol, Katra police has lodged an FIR on March 15 against Orhan Awatramani (ORRY), Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina, who consumed alcohol in hotel premises despite being told that alcohol and non-vegitarian diet is not allowed inside Cottage Suite as it is strictly prohibited at such a divine place of Mata vaishnodevi pilgrimage."

The release notes, "Sensing the gravity of the matter the strict instructions were passed by SSP Reasi Paramvir singh (JKPS) to nab the defaulters thereby setting an example of no tolerance of any such act of drugs or alcohol at religious places which hurts the sentiments of the common masses."

As per the release, the team was constituted under the supervision of SP Katra, Dysp Katra and SHO Katra to track the culprits who violated the rule of the land and shown disrespect to the sentiments of the people connected with the faith.

According to the release, SSP Reasi, while giving a tough message to the defaulters, added that there is no place for those who don't follow the law of the land and try to disrupt the peace by resorting to any means, especially by way of drugs/alcohol and they will be dealt with by iron hands. (ANI)

