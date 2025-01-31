In a significant development, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has introduced a dedicated window and special quota for senior citizens and people with disabilities for heli-bookings. Anshul Garg, CEO of the Shrine Board, confirmed that this initiative aims to provide easier access to the shrine for those with special needs. Starting from February 1, individuals in these categories will be able to reserve their heli-tickets for the month of April, which will be available for online bookings. Previously, such special reservations were only available for battery car services, a facility that had received positive feedback from senior citizens and people with disabilities. Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine’s Natural Cave in Trikuta Hills in Jammu and Kashmir Opened for Devotees for Makar Sankranti Celebrations (Watch Video).

Shrine Board Launches Heli-Booking Facility for Senior Citizens

Katra, J&K: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO, Anshul Garg says, "A dedicated window and special quota for senior citizens and people with disabilities will be available for heli-bookings, especially for those who wish to book online. Starting fromFebruary 1, bookings for… pic.twitter.com/56WncswGfX — IANS (@ians_india) January 31, 2025

