India News | J-K: Cold Wave Continues as Srinagar Records Minimum Temperature of 2.0 Degrees Celsius on Tuesday

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 18 (ANI): The cold wave continued in Jammu and Kashmir's capital, Srinagar, as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 2.0 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A tourist from West Bengal said, "The views are scenic and it is very cold here. People here are very supportive. We witnessed snowfall in Gulmarg, but in Sonmarg, there was no snowfall on February 17. People should come here twice, once during winter and also during summer."

Another tourist said that everyone should visit this place once. "The best thing about Kashmir is the hospitality here," another tourist said.

A tourist from Jhansi said that they have come here for a Shikara ride.

"It is very cold here. There are good quality woollen clothes collection available here in the markets. People are very friendly here. We are enjoying the Shikara ride at Dal Lake," the tourist said.

Earlier, on February 15, IMD Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 0 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature dipped to 13 degrees Celsius.

Despite the cold weather, videos from Dal Lake showed locals enjoying the winter season.

The District Administration and the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department organised the 'Lal Draman Winter Festival 2025' in Doda on February 9. The event attracted thousands of visitors, including tourists, locals, officials, and media personnel, who witnessed a grand celebration of culture, adventure, and natural beauty.

Lal Draman, a serene meadow in the picturesque Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, came alive with the much-anticipated winter festival. The event brought together thousands of visitors and locals, showcasing the beauty and vibrant culture of the Lolab Valley in the Kupwara district. The festival, aimed at celebrating the winter season and promoting the region's scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage, featured a series of exciting activities. (ANI)

